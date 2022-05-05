Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

PGRE stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -194.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -619.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $165,816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,203,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,976,000 after purchasing an additional 641,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 417,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

