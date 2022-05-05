Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 217,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 716,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 31.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

