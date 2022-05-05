Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-18.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $290.58 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $265.42 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.93.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.