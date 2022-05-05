Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Get Parsons alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsons (PSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.