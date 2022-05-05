Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PTNR opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Partner Communications (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.