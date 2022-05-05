Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PTNR opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.75. Partner Communications has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
