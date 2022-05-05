Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.61. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,596,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

