Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) SVP Seth David Wexler Sells 60,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seth David Wexler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00.

PTEN opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

