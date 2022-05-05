PAVmed (PAVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

PAVmed stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of PAVmed from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

