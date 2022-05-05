Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

