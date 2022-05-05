Payoneer Global (PAYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,674.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

