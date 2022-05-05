PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,820,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,322,460.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

NYSE PBF opened at $31.78 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,021 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 575,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 296,912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

