PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:PCM opened at $10.57 on Thursday. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in PCM Fund by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in PCM Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.