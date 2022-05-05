PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.34 on Thursday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a PE ratio of 434.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PCTEL during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCTEL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PCTEL by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PCTEL by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 39,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCTEL by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.