PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.34 on Thursday. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 million, a PE ratio of 434.43 and a beta of 0.39.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
