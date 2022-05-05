PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PDCE opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.75. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 461,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.