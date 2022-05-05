PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded PDF Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 2,588.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 106,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 102,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

