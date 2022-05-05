PDF Solutions (PDFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. PDF Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDFS opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.84 million, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,163,000 after purchasing an additional 96,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

