PDF Solutions (PDFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. PDF Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $25.19 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.84 million, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDFS shares. StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

