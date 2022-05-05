Pennon Group’s (PNN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

PNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,160.29 ($14.49).

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,091 ($13.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 669.67 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,053 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,110.96.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

