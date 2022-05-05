Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $105,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

