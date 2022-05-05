Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $105,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
