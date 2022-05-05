Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.30.

Shares of PEN opened at $170.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.34. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $160.75 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,654,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $100,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 188,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after acquiring an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

