Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of PEBK opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

