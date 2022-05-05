Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Elise Baskel Sells 9,508 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $105,824.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,493.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elise Baskel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $109,627.24.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.82 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $743.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

