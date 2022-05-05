Perficient (PRFT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT):

4/29/2022 – Perficient had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Perficient had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $133.00.

4/28/2022 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/27/2022 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2022 – Perficient is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2022 – Perficient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2022 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Perficient is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRFT stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,318,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

