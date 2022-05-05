Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

