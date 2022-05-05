Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Perion Network (Get Rating)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.