Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore Sells 5,733 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. Personalis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

