Petro Matad’s (MATD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON MATD opened at GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.54. Petro Matad has a 52-week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a market cap of £33.27 million and a PE ratio of -18.76.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

