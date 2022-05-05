Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 210 ($2.62) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
LON:PFC opened at GBX 148.12 ($1.85) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.98. The company has a market cap of £771.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.05 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.54).
About Petrofac (Get Rating)
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
