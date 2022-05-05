Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEY shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$32,582.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,042,401.85. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,040 shares in the company, valued at C$2,444,064.84.

PEY stock opened at C$14.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$15.09.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

