P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.
P&F Industries stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. P&F Industries has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.
