Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

