Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $52.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 91,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 815,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

