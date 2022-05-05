PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet lowered PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PGTI opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

