PGT Innovations (PGTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

