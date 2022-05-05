Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $96.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

