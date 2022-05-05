Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of FENG opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 279,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

