Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at $139,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

