Phunware (PHUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 116,646 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

