PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $13.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $6.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $62.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG grew its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC grew its position in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a P/E ratio of -387.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

