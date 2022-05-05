Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 147.01% and a negative return on equity of 97.46%. On average, analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $203.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.