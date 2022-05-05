Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
NYSEMKT:PDO opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 15,000 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $271,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
