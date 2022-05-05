PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.