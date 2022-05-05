PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PFL opened at $9.81 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

