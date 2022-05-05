PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:PFL opened at $9.81 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
