PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

