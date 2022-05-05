PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.23.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
