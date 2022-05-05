Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PME opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -1.09. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PME. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

