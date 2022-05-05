Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $7.38

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 7.38 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 177.4% annually over the last three years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $29.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $252.78 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

