Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

