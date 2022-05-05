Piper Sandler Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $145.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

