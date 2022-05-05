Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $17.85 on Thursday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

