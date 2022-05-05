Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,410,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,888,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,853,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

