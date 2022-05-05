Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PLXS stock opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.
About Plexus (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.