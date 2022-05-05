Plug Power (PLUG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

